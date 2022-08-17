Star Trek: Resurgence video game gets comic book prequel

Upcoming Dramatic Labs narrative adventure video game Star Trek: Resurgence is getting a comic book prequel via IDW Publishing, written by the game's own writers, Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, with art from Josh Hood.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Star Trek: Resurgence takes place in the timeline of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and focuses on the starship crew of the USS Resolute. In the prequel story, the USS Resolute takes on an "urgent stealth mission" to the Talarian Republic to rescue a scientist named Dr. Leah Brahms, who has developed "technology that will revolutionize warp drive."

"I can't wait for fans to have a truly immersive game experience on the bridge of the U.S.S. Resolute and discover the formative events that indelibly shaped the ship and crew via the comic books," states co-writer Andrew Grant.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

"I really wanted to spend more time with the crew of the U.S.S. Resolute, so I'm thrilled to take fans on another adventure in this prequel comic," adds the game and title's other co-writer Dan Martin.

"There are some familiar faces along for the ride and as a longtime Star Trek fan myself, it's sometimes hard to believe that I actually get to bring life to characters which I first met on TV decades ago."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Star Trek: Resurgence will run for five issues starting in November. The first issue will feature a main cover from series artist Josh Hood, a variant from game developers Dramatic Labs, and a second variant from Malachi Ward.

How will the Star Trek: Resurgence comic book prequel compare to the best video game based comic books of all time?