The upcoming Star Trek: Discovery ending brought one of its stars to tears

Star Trek: Discovery actor Doug Jones says the season 5 ending brought him to tears.

The actor, who plays Saru in the show, participated in TREK Talks 3 and shared his tease of the finale during a panel (H/T Screen Rant). "When I went back in to do my ADR voice looping for that final episode to clean up the dialogue and all that we do for every episode, I asked the people in the booth, 'Can you play this entire epilogue for me so I can see how we end?'" he commented. "And by the time it was done, I was doing this: wiping tears, going: 'I feel closure. That was great.' It's going to be gorgeous."

The show has been running for seven years after debuting in 2017. Showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise announced that Discovery would be coming to an end with a statement back in March 2023: "There is much adventure yet to come in season five – but today we share the bittersweet news that after 65 incredible episodes with Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, the upcoming season premiering in early 2024 will be our last. No series continues forever, of course, so this day was always going to come. We are forever grateful to have been able to share such an amazing journey with you."

The statement went on to tease an "exciting and satisfying conclusion," and, judging by Jones's words, it'll be an emotional one, too. Just what that might entail remains to be seen for now, though.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is landing in April 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the new TV shows arriving this year for everything else 2024 has in store.