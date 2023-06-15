Star Ocean 2 might be the next classic JRPG to get a remake

A Star Ocean 2 remake could well have just been leaked by Square Enix.

As RPG Site first reported earlier today on June 15, a logo for something called 'Star Ocean: The Second Story R' was found on a Square Enix support website. Star Ocean: The Second Story is the name of the second Star Ocean game, if you're unfamiliar with Square Enix's long-running RPG series.

The second game in the Star Ocean series was originally released all the way back in 1998 for the PlayStation 1. Square Enix already remade the original Star Ocean, and that remake was a PSP-exclusive for a few years back in 2007, but there's never been a remake of Star Ocean: The Second Story.

Considering this, it'd be a huge win for game preservation and Star Ocean fans at large to get a remake of the second game in the series. Bringing forward a game from back in 1998 for a potential brand new audience and die-hard fans alike is always a great thing, and the thought of an old game becoming unplayable is what spurred on Square Enix to re-release Chrono Cross.

As RPG Site notes though, 'The Second Story' subtitle was actually attached to the original 1998 game, whereas the 2008 PSP remake had the subtitle of 'The Second Evolution R.' It's perhaps a little premature to say this unannounced project could be a remake of the original game rather than the PSP version, but it's certainly a decent indicator.

