Stalker 2 dev celebrates International Cat Day with a mutant kitty that'll haunt your dreams

Stalker 2's developer celebrated International Cat Day with a kitty you definitely won't want sitting on your lap.

The recent launch of Stray has reminded us just how adorable cats in games can be. But the kitties set to appear in Stalker 2 are anything but cuddly. In celebration of yesterday's International Cat Day, developer GSC Game World took to Twitter to unveil concept art for the virtual felines that will undoubtedly scare us silly when the highly anticipated shooter launches next year.

These cat creatures are known as the "Bayun" and, like their real-life counterparts, are "stealthy and nimble". The description reads, "For years, stories about it were regarded as mere fables. Bayun takes its name from its throat sacs, which allow the beast to imitate all kinds of sounds, including human speech." Lovely.

With its glowing green eyes, razor-sharp teeth, and bulbous red growths, it's got a face only a momma kitty could love. The critter's talon-like claws, wispy tail, and skeletal frame that's missing most of its fur make it look all the more terrifying. It's safe to say even the biggest cat lovers aren't going to enjoy encountering the bayun.

Stalker 2 was initially scheduled to release in December 2022 but has been delayed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Work on the game has reportedly resumed; this follows unconfirmed reports that the Kyiv-based studio is continuing operations in the Czech Republic. No solid release date has been set, but an infographic shown during June's Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase suggests that the developer is now targeting a 2023 launch.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, a group working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed of what's happening on the ground.