Netflix's Squid Game x Chicken Run mash-up is a clucking twisted crossover that... kinda works?

Chicken Run, meet Squid Game: Netflix has revealed a mock-up of what would happen if Aardman’s feathery flock entered the barbaric deathmatch of the streamer’s most popular series and, honestly, it’s a perfect combo.

Titled Squawk Game, the poster – which you can see below – sees three chickens partaking in a parody of the Front Man’s twisted take on children’s games.

Don't chicken out if you want to win the gravy. 🐓 pic.twitter.com/3i2jlQnk8oDecember 7, 2023 See more

It’s a shame we’re seemingly not getting any more than that. Sure, the original Chicken Run is already dark enough – we still have nightmares over that beheading fakeout – but the delightfully twee whimsy of Aardman meshed with the Korean hit’s sadism is almost too good of an opportunity to pass up. Maybe it’s a project that will earn its wings at some other point…

Still, the future is plenty bright for Ginger and the gang. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits Netflix later this December. The sequel, which sees the former occupants of Tweedy’s Farm confronted by a "new danger". With Ginger’s daughter Molly in tow, the team reunite to take down a familiar foe…

However, not everyone is quite so familiar this time around. Controversially, Ginger’s original actor Julia Sawalha is replaced by Thandiwe Newton.

Director Sam Fell commented on the change in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, saying, "With some of the old leads like Ginger, her story is so new and she's evolving."

Fell adds: "Her character and her story are more complex now, being the strong hero but also more vulnerable now being a mother. Thandiwe Newton popped out for me like a light bulb went off and I loved her in Westworld, and I really felt I saw that combination of strength and vulnerability in her and I adore her voice."

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits theaters on December 8 and Netflix on December 15.