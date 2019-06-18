Spider-Man's Tom Holland is the Final Fantasy 14 ambassador you didn't know you needed

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is so damn likable he could front a commercial for seal-clubbing vacations and still win us over. Luckily this new commercial for Final Fantasy 14’s Shadowbringers is a much easier win, showing Holland training to become the Warrior of Darkness, while a baffled Hannibal Buress looks on.

"I'm training to be the Warrior of Darkness," says Holland. "I must become the darkness." We even get to see him wield an outlandishly large sword.

"It's just buttons," explains Buress, in one of the most relatable pep talks I've ever seen on screen.

The Shadowbringers expansion will be released on July 2, but players who pre-ordered will get to start exploring early, on June 28. It continues the main story quest from Final Fantasy 14, letting players stray from the path of the Warriors of Light and head over to the dark side. There are new races - the Viera and Hrothgar - and new jobs - Gunbreaker and Dancer - plus new locations to explore.

It's a massive update for the MMO, which was released in 2013 as Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn after it replaced the 2010 version of the online game. In May, Square Enix revealed that it has around 16 million players worldwide.