Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to impress with its attention to detail

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, like its predecessor, is chock full of beautiful, highly detailed animation. While it may seem impossible to pick out one particular example, the team behind the movie has chosen to highlight a scene towards the beginning of the movie where Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) encounters the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) in a Brooklyn bodega.

"To make sure they captured the spirit of a real-world bodega, #SpiderVerse Production Designer [Patrick O'Keefe] and team visited several bodegas in Brooklyn," the official Spider-Verse account tweeted , attaching stills and sketches from the movie. "Once staging was set to understand performance and what was needed in the space, the #SpiderVerse Production Design team got working on painting in all the details and gags in the bodega scene."

The #SpiderVerse Production Design team made sure there were tons of things to spot in the bodega from Miles's dimension, Earth-1610.

The tweet thread continues: "Artists filled the #SpiderVerse bodega with layers upon layers of art, from floor to ceiling, shelves to display cases, and everything in between to bring this staple establishment of Miles's neighborhood to life."

Some of these details and visual gags include magazine covers for 'Vague', 'Rocking Stone', and 'Persons', as well as a menu of Jamaican dishes including curry goat, ackee and saltfish, and roti. Additional images showing the work of visual development artist Tiffany Lam also include a cute little bodega cat hanging out on top of a freezer.

The movie, which was released this past spring, sees the return of Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) for more multiversal adventures – and, this time, their paths cross with the Spider Society, led by the intimidating Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

