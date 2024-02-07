Spider-Man 2's long-awaited New Game Plus mode launches in one month, alongside new suits and other "big requests"

The long-anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus update is finally set to launch on March 7, as developer Insomniac Games has now confirmed.

"Our next update is coming March 7," Insomniac writes on Twitter. "Our title update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game Plus, new suits, and more! Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release."

Insomniac has previously teased some of those new features, revealing back in December that the studio is working on "the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions," plus other unspecified additions. The New Game Plus update was originally teased for release in 2023, but those other features certainly help take a bit of sting out of the delay.

In today's announcement, Insomniac doesn't specify any of those features, but hopefully they'll all make it in for this patch. Community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza teases that this will have "some pretty cool stuff" and will be "addressing some big requests from the community," so clearly the studio expects fans to be pleased.

We also don't know what those "new suits" will entail, but fans are already offering plenty of hopes and speculation. There's also a lot of hope that this update might lead into some kind of DLC announcement, partially fuelled by information that came out from the hack Insomniac suffered last year. I wouldn't put too much stock in those leaks - if only because game development plans tend to change - but there's certainly a big ol' teaser for a story involving Carnage in Spider-Man 2 itself, so it'd be more surprising if the studio didn't take on that plot at some point.

