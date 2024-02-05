Spider-Man 2, Prince of Persia, and Final Fantasy included in Amazon's latest 50% off PS5 deals

Every now and then Amazon unleashes a massive sale on all things games, movies, and books. These are usually bundle offers, packing major discounts on additional purchases when you buy one or more, but they're particularly handy for stocking up on good old fashioned PS5 deals. This time around, things are looking even more lucrative though.

Amazon's latest sale is offering buy one get one 50% off on a massive range of games - and we've got some serious blockbusters in here, some of which haven't seen their own discounts yet. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has never strayed too far from its $69.99 price tag and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has barely had a few weeks to drop its MSRP. These two games represent the best value for money right now, though there are plenty of older titles to bundle up if you're looking to plug some holes in your collection.

Many of these are already taking part in PS5 deals of their own, most often dropping $59.99 or $69.99 MSRPs down to around $45. That does mean your saving will be slightly less should you opt for a full priced game and an already discounted one, so there's a little playing around to be done here. If, for example, you're keen on Spider-Man 2, it's well worth hunting around for another full priced game to save on rather than opting for a cheaper $40 title.

Buy one get one 50% off at Amazon

Amazon's latest PS5 deals can save you 50% on a game when you buy two together. With some heavy hitting names thrown in the mix there's fantastic value to be had here - especially considering we're seeing plenty of additional discounts included as well. You'll find a full list of notable PS5 games taking part below.

Notable inclusions in Amazon's latest PS5 deals

Not all games featured in Amazon's latest sale are built the same. There's a lot of fodder in here, but aside from the bargain barrel releases you'll find some real gems.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Resident Evil 4

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Mortal Kombat 1

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Street Fighter 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

