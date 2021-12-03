Move over, Spider-Man… the Spider-Bots are getting their own Marvel comics series

Spider-Man's diminutive worker-bee robots the Spider-Bots are scurrying into their own Marvel Comics limited series. Spider-Bot is a new 12-part weekly comic series that debuts Friday, digital-first, on the Marvel Unlimited platform in the company's Infinity Comic format.

Spider-Bot chapter 1 cover (Image credit: Alberto Alburquerque/Dono Sanchez-Almara (Marvel Comics))

MODOK showrunner/writer Jordan Blum is writing Spider-Bot, and is joined by the art team of artist Alberto Alburquerque and color artist Dono Sanchez-Almara - who both recently wrapped up the WEB of Spider-Man series, which also featured the Spider-Bots.

"It has been an absolute blast to work with Alberto and to explore the Marvel Universe through the digital eyes of the Spider-Bots," Blum says in the Spider-Bot announcement. "Being a life-long Spider-Man fan and a father of two, I leapt at the chance to create all-ages stories for both longtime Marvel Zombies and new readers alike who are ready to thwip their first web!"

Spider-Bot chapter 2 cover (Image credit: Alberto Alburquerque/Dono Sanchez-Almara (Marvel Comics))

Although Spider-Man has had smaller technical devices like his webshooters and Spider-tracker for decades, the Spider-Bots are a relatively newer invention - debuting in 2013's Superior Spider-Man #2 by Dan Slott and Ryan Stegman. They were actually created while Doctor Octopus was impersonating Spider-Man, but have continued to be part of the Spider-Man brand even after Peter Parker took back the mantle.

Spider-Bots were quickly adapted into the Insomniac Spider-Man games, and are also part of Disney Parks' Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride. There are even Spider-Bot action figures.

Spider-Bot #1 (of 12) debuts Friday, December 3. The remaining 11 chapters are scheduled to be released weekly on Fridays.