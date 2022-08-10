South Park creators reveal they were 'a day away' from making a Donald Trump deepfake movie

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were very, very close to making a full-length Donald Trump deepfake movie – but sadly ended up putting it on hold.

The duo went viral back in 2020 for their Sassy Justice series (opens in new tab), a parody interview series that stars a deepfake Donald Trump as a Cheyenne, Wyoming news reporter named Fred Sassy. The 14-minute clips were born from the concept of a full-length Donald Trump deepfake movie that was essentially shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not a lot of people know that we were a day away from starting production on the first feature movie we had done since Team America: World Police," Parker told the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab). "We were going to start shooting on the day that the pandemic shut everything down. It was months and months of getting ready for that movie, to just being like, ‘Nope, it’s over.’ I went to the office to start packing up my things because I was just kind of in shock."

"It was going to be 'Deep Fake: The Movie.' It was about this guy who looked exactly like Trump because we deep fake Trump’s face onto him. And it was this whole funny thing because, of course, it ends up with Trump just naked and getting run through the wringer and everything, and that’s why it was so funny and so timely," Parker continued.

The movie, however, is currently on hold due to its lack of 'timeliness,' with Parker explaining that they'd have to majorly rethink it in order to do it now. Meanwhile, South Park is coming up on 25 years since it first aired, and will commemorate the occasion with a live performance at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado. The concert will debut on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus on August 13 and 14. For more, check out our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time and our ranking of the best South Park episodes.