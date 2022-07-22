Sony's shutting down multiplayer for Killzone Shadow Fall and two other games

Guerrilla has announced that multiplayer servers for three of its PlayStation games, including Killzone Shadow Fall, will shut down on August 12, 2022.

"On 12 August 2022, online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall (including Intercept Mode), and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will shut down," Guerrilla says in a tweet (opens in new tab). "Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. Single player offline modes remain available."

While it's no surprise to see multiplayer support for older games come to an end, it is a bit unexpected to see it happen on such short notice. For the trophy hunters among you, this likely means that these platinum trophies will soon be unobtainable, as all three games have trophies that can only be unlocked via online play.

As a major launch title for the PS4, Killzone: Shadow Fall is certainly the most notable game on the list. Multiplayer servers for Killzone 2 and 3 were shut down in 2018, so with the end of support for Shadowfall and the Vita game, Mercenary, series fans no longer have an official way to play Killzone online. (Though unofficial fanmade server projects for Killzone 2 (opens in new tab) have been in the works.)

The end of multiplayer support for Shadow Fall also extends to the Intercept mode, a paid expansion focused on cooperative wave-based survival.

The most recent game on the list is the one getting the least fanfare, however. RIGS: Mechanized Combat League was an early first-party showcase for PlayStation VR, pitting three-player teams against each other in a robot-powered sports league. Despite a broadly positive response at launch, it never quite captured a robust multiplayer community.

Sony "retired" the official Killzone website last year, and the series' future remains uncertain.