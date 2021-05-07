Sons of Sam is Netflix’s new "must watch" series for true crime fans

Every so often, a documentary comes along that almost demands you sit down and binge it in one sitting. Sons of Sam, according to the legions of fans who have made it Netflix’s most-watched series this week, is one of them.

Charting the untold story behind the Son of Sam murders that shook New York to its core in 1976 and 1977, The Sons of Sam: The Descent Into Darkness touches on everything from satanic cults, to a black hole of a conspiracy that even drags in the likes of the infamous Charles Manson into its orbit.

Needless to say, it’s perfect for true crime fans – as well as those who need another dose of Mindhunter-style stories in their lives.

David Fincher’s crime series included the serial killer, real name David Berkowitz, briefly in its second season. If that piqued your interest, you can now finally find out the wild story of what may (or may not) have happened across a frenzied 12 months on the East Coast. In case you need any more convincing, here’s what fans have to say about the “must watch” series.

Just finished The Sons of Sam on Netflix. Must watch. Especially if you are into conspiracy theories. Absolutely thought provoking and intriguing exploratory narrative that delves deep into the cases beyond the surface.May 5, 2021 See more

This is the most thrilling documentary I’ve watched in a long time. #SonsOfSam keeps unraveling in ways I can’t even imagine.May 7, 2021 See more

It might have you lying awake at night – not only thinking about the winding tale of conspiracies kickstarted by journalist Maury Terry, but by its truly grim nature.

#SonsOfSam Insane. Dark. Twisted. Terrible. Horrifying.May 7, 2021 See more

finished sons of Sam in one sitting and I’m genuinely upset. What do I watch now? More importantly, how will I sleep without having nightmares?May 6, 2021 See more

The sons of Sam documentary on Netflix has me spooked!!!May 7, 2021 See more

But, tinfoil hat time: there are holes to be poked in the case and in the documentary itself according to some. At the very least, use Sons of Sam as a starting point and make your own conclusions.

If the sons of Sam docuseries wanted to be taken seriously they needed to present all takes and perspectives, instead of only interviewing people that agree with their narrative and so quickly skipping over things. It just FEELS like you're being misled.May 7, 2021 See more

Mostly, though, it’s peak Netflix in the time of COVID: something you can’t wait to sit down, watch, and discuss with your friends when it’s done. All four parts are available to stream now.

started watching the docuseries Sons of Sam that Netflix put out + so far I’d say it’s worth a watch for anyone who enjoys true crimeMay 5, 2021 See more

The sons of sam documentary has to be one of my favourites by far, genuinely gets you thinking and isn’t as simple as the othersMay 5, 2021 See more

me: gonna start prioritising sleep #selfcare also me: inhales all of #SonsofSam in one goMay 6, 2021 See more

@joshzeman Once of the best Documentary’s I have ever seen.Had no idea of how deep that story went.Very dark & twisted but tremendously made & a great watch.Congrats#SonsOfSamMay 7, 2021 See more

Fill out your watchlist the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.