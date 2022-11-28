Sonic Frontiers patch finally stops bosses from disappearing

Sonic Frontiers' first major patch is here, and among a host of other fixes, it finally puts a stop to bosses disappearing during battle.

Sonic Frontiers propels the Blue Blur in a bold new direction, mixing the series' staple elements like platforming and ring collecting, with an open world filled with puzzles to solve and colossal enemies to take down. While many enjoy having the freedom to zoom around a larger world, the game isn't without its flaws. Since launch, players have been experiencing game crashes and other issues, including a boss with a tendency to vanish into thin air during battle. Thankfully, Sega has released a new patch aimed at squashing these pesky bugs.

As shared on the official Japanese Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account (opens in new tab) (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)), patch 1.10 fixes "an issue where when retrying a boss fight on Kronos Island, the boss sometimes disappeared." Additionally, the update resolves an issue where an activity on Chaos Island would still be marked as incomplete on the map screen after you'd finished it.

According to the tweet, patch 1.10 is available to download now for PS4 and PS5 players and will be rolled out on other platforms "in the near future."

＜『ソニックフロンティア』情報＞本作のPlayStation®4/PlayStation®5版向け「パッチ1.10」の配信を開始しました。より快適に本作をお楽しみいただくために、アップデートの適用をお願い致します。※他機種についても近日中に各地域で順次配信予定です。#ソニックフロンティア pic.twitter.com/Wo5Kjec3KlNovember 25, 2022 See more

As well as the aforementioned fixes, the patch notes reveal that developer Team Sonic has "fixed random crashing bugs" and "addressed audio related issues." It's also introduced "UI improvements," "gameplay optimizations", and "stability and performance improvements", as well as implemented some unspecified "minor fixes."

Elsewhere, we could see future Sonic titles adopt Sonic Frontiers' style of open zone platforming. In a recent interview, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said the game's open world sets a "brand-new approach for the franchise."

If you've already sped your way through Sonic Frontiers, check out our pick of the best Sonic games for which of the Blue Blur's many adventures you should try next.