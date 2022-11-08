Sonic Frontiers DLC won't work if you beat the tutorial before installing it

PSA: Install the DLC before starting a new game

Sonic Frontiers
Those who purchased the Digital Deluxe version of Sonic Frontiers might want to install the DLC before starting a new game. If not, you risk it not being valid at all. 

As revealed via the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account (opens in new tab), those excited to play Sonic Frontiers as soon as it arrives might want to take a second before speeding straight into the game. As warned by Sega, if you don't, you could risk losing the DLC contents completely. 

Sega has said that fans should install the DLC before starting a new game - this means prior to finishing up in the tutorial area of Sonic Frontiers. It has also said that players should ensure that they have updated the game to its most recent patch before installing the DLC. 

In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), the account also highlighted an Xbox-specific issue with the DLC. If you're struggling to find the digital art book (that also comes as part of the Digital Deluxe version of Sonic Frontiers) in your library, Sega has suggested that players should "search for [it] and download it in the app section of the Xbox Store."

It should also be noted that the second bullet point in the tweet embedded above only applies to the Digital Deluxe DLC items, meaning future items, such as the Monster Hunter DLC, can be installed at any time.  

Speaking of the DLC, Sonic Frontiers is offering a unique sound pack to players which enables them to replace sound effects with vtuber Inugami Korone. Instead of the usual noises you'd hear when Sonic jumps, climbs, and slides along rails, you can instead choose to hear a series of sounds from a virtual anime dog girl. Whatever floats your boat, I guess. 

