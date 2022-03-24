Songs of Conquest, a brand new turn-based strategy game from developer Lavapotion, has a release date and it's soon. The game will be dropping into Early Access on Steam on May 10, 2022.

Speaking as part of a gameplay deep dive for the Future Games Show that you can watch above, game designer Carl Toftfelt explained that the title is a "love letter to classic turn-based strategy games of the 90s".

In the game you'll be controlling powerful mages called Wielders, and be in charge of expanding your town, raising an army, and being prepared to confront the enemy on the combat grid. Of course, you'll also be heading out to explore each of the maps to find treasure too, specifically powerful hidden artifacts.

With four different factions to play as in the game, and with many units having unique abilities to use in battle, there's plenty of choice for a player to get involved with. You'll also earn essence with each turn in battle, which can then use to unleash some seriously powerful magic on your foes. Of course, you can just take the brute force route too if you'd prefer.

What's more, the game will come with a level editor tool - the very same one used by the developers at Lavapotion themselves - so you can try your hand at creating some battle maps of your own.

Songs of Conquest drops exclusively on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com on May 10, 2022 in Early Access.