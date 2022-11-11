Some God of War Ragnarok Collector's Editions are shipping without the game

Some God of War Ragnarok: Collector's Editions and Jotar Editions are reportedly missing the download code for the game.

As Forbes reports, God of War Ragnarok fans are contacting Sony about their Collector's Editions missing game codes, but the publisher reportedly "has not been terribly helpful." Of course, until Sony sends out a code or they bite the bullet and buy another copy, these unfortunate folks are unable to play the game.

God of War Ragnarok: Collector's Edition is supposed to include a 16" replica of Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, as well as a big ol' display case, two miniature carvings based on Atreus' wooden toys, a set of dwarven dice with a wood finish, and a steelbook display case. Notably, the steelbook case doesn't include an actual game disc, but rather a digital code for the game. Forbes reports that in some cases, the steelbook case is present but without a game code, and in other instances there's no steelbook case either.

A Twitter account (opens in new tab) dedicated to this exact problem is rife with complaints from God of War fans reporting missing game codes. "Collector’s Edition copies are being sent with two DLC codes and no game," reads the account bio. "Some Jotnar Editions don’t have the steel book. No word from anyone."

Our 4.5/5-star God of War Ragnarok review said the game is a "beautiful world filled with things to discover, and a fitting close for Kratos' Viking adventure."

If you are diving into Kratos and Atreus's new adventure, don't do so without our essential God of War Ragnarok tips.