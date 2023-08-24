New Netflix movie from The Impossible director tells the terrifying true story of the Andes plane crash

The first trailer for Society of Snow, a new Netflix movie based on the true events of a '70s plane crash in the Andes mountains, is here, promising a hard-hitting and emotional look at the real-life tragedy.

"What happened to us? What happens when the world deserts you?" the trailer's voiceover asks, as we see glimpses of the passengers before the ill-fated flight interspersed with shots of the survivors stranded in the snow in the snow.

In 1972, a plane flying from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Santiago, Chile, crashed in the South American mountain range. There were 45 passengers on board: 19 members of a Uruguayan rugby club and a group of their families, friends, and supporters. The survivors spent 72 days stranded in the Andes, facing avalanches and exposure, and resorted to cannibalism to stay alive.

Directed by JA Bayona, the cast includes Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Esteban Bigliardi, and Diego Vegezzi.

This is Bayona's first Spanish-language film since his 2007 debut, the horror movie The Orphanage. Since then, he's helmed disaster flick The Impossible about the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean, which starred Naomi Watts and Tom Holland, 2016's A Monster Calls, starring Liam Neeson and Sigourney Weaver, and the second installment in the Jurassic World series, 2018's Fallen Kingdom.

Society of Snow will premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival, before arriving on Netflix at a later date. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies that you can add to your watch list right now.