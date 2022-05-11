Sniper Elite 5's PS5 DualSense features sound incredible

Sniper Elite 5 on PS5 will have a number of DualSense features that go well beyond the usual clicky feeling in the triggers when you shoot a gun.

We recently sat down with Rebellion head of design Jonathan Woodward for an in-depth chat about Sniper Elite 5 and we learned some highly interesting stuff about the game's DualSense support. Turns out, not only do different weapons have a different trigger feel - that alone isn't revolutionary - but Rebellion also added ways to control the game using the controller's adaptive triggers. For example, if you lightly touch the left trigger you'll go into an 'over the shoulder' aim, while a heavy press looks down the scope.

"There is a resistance halfway through which makes it extremely intuitive to swap from one to the other very quickly," Woodward adds before explaining how the DualSense's adaptive triggers can be used in reloading. "We have also introduced Active Reload. Not only is this shown visually, but you can feel the window through the trigger and pressing down at this time will result in a quicker reload."

Of course, the DualSense's haptic feedback, a fancy term for rumble pack, is also being put to use in inventive ways. You'll feel a different type of rumble depending on the situation, whether it's immersing you in the terrifying thundering of nearby gunfire or mimicking the vibrating power of a passing plane.

PS5 is still in the early phase of its life cycle, so it's always fascinating to see how developers innovate and utilize its fancy new-gen controller. With these teases from Rebellion, it makes me hopeful that we've only seen the beginning of what the DualSense can accomplish in terms of immersion.

For more, be sure to check out our Sniper Elite 5 hands-on preview.