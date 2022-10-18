Skyrim mod now lets you torture everyone with your terrible lute playing

An update to a bard-focused Skyrim mod has added new features, to make a dynamic instrument-playing experience that expands your ability to torment the residence of Skyrim with your awful music.

With The Elder Scrolls 6 a while away, Skyrim mods are a great way to keep visiting the franchise. Skyrim’s Got Talent has just released its 1.60 update, which adds several fun features to the experience. The mod allows players to learn how to play instruments over time, meaning you can overwrite the game’s soundtrack with your own music… even if you do need some practice to get going.

The 1.60 update brings several fun features to the experience, making it more dynamic. Cows, dogs, horses, and wolves will now either cry in distress or groove to your music, depending on proficiency. If you’re a particularly skilled bard, you'll also attract NPCs from around the area to gather around you and share a dance. What’s more is that you can now chase down characters while playing, meaning no one can run away from your music, as you torture them like the guy playing Wonder Wall at a party.

There are also smaller changes, such as new character interactions making for a more cohesive experience. If you’ve ever wanted to be a bard in Skyrim, this is the closest you’ll ever get.

To get the mod for yourself, head over to NexusMods (opens in new tab), where you have two options. You can either use the Nexus Mod Manager program to add it to the game for you, or you can go for a manual download if you don’t want to go through the third-party software.