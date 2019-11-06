Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Mass Effect 3 developers team up to start a new studio

The creators behind Mass Effect 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Fallout 3 have teamed up to create a new entertainment studio called Brass Lion Entertainment. The studio was announced in a Medium article penned by former Bioware employee Manveer Heir, who calls it a "diverse and inclusive entertainment studio" that he's been working to build since early 2017.

The studio will focus on "creating original fictional universes that center on Black and Brown characters, cultures, and stories" which the team believes will fill a necessary gap in today's entertainment landscape. The other founding members of Brass Lion are Bryna Dabby Smith, who worked on Square Enix's Sleeping Dogs, and Rashad Redic, formerly of Bethesda, who worked on Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The team is looking to bring their collective experience together to create "franchises that can take form in video games, film, TV, comics, novels, podcasts, and other forms of media."

The announcement of the formation of Brass Lion Entertainment also came with the announcement of its first game, Corner Wolves. "Corner Wolves is a fictional universe set in Harlem in the mid-90s, where Jacinte, a young Afro-Latina, embarks on a mission to find her father’s killer. Corner Wolves tells the stories of young people growing up in the hood, and how their lives are shaped and defined by the war on drugs, as they are caught between dope dealers, hustlers, and overzealous police." The game will be written by Evan Narcisse (Rise of the Black Panther) with music direction from Just Blaze, who has worked with Drake, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar.

No word yet on what type of game Corner Wolves will be, but Heir's announcement did promise that the game would span multiple forms of media.