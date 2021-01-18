Skyrim Enderal mod devs are working on a new game

The development team behind the gigantic Skyrim Enderal mod are busy working on a brand new "commercial project."

The announcement comes by way of some new patch notes for the Skyrim Enderal mod, in which developer Sure AI announces that this latest patch will actually be the final one for the huge mod (thanks, PC Gamer). "SureAI is currently working on a new, commercial project which will hopefully be announced this year. So stay tuned for news and keep an eye on our social media channels," the developer writes.

If you're unfamiliar with the Skyrim Enderal mod, it's basically a total conversion mod which changes Bethesda's RPG into a brand new game. There's entirely new worlds, quest lines, characters, systems, and more bundled into the massive Enderal mod, so it's no surprise that it's taken Sure AI over three years to finish patching the project. Simply put, Sure AI is wrapping up development on the Enderal mod because the development staff don't have the free time that they used to when they began developing Enderal.

Over on Sure AI's official website, the developer lists a mysterious "Soon TM" filing under their ongoing projects, a teaser for what's to come. As for what this new project from the developer could be though, it's anyone's guess. Hopefully, however, we'll hear more about the new "commercial project" by the end of the year, if all goes according to plan.

The Skyrim modding scene is absolutely vast, with developers all over the world having tried their hand at adding various aspects to Bethesda's game, like new quests, items, characters, and more.

