Sims 4's latest game pack is filled with Final Fantasy 14 references

Several item descriptions in the latest game pack for The Sims 4 feature some very explicit references to Final Fantasy 14.

The new Werewolves game pack, which just launched this week, includes items like the Racked Teak-a Greatshelves - a clear reference to the Rak'tika Greatwood zone introduced in Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers. The description mentions "Warriors of Write" and "glamours," and includes about 50% of the lyrics from the Shadowbringers theme (opens in new tab). (If you play FF14, the "RIDING HOOOOOOME" line is already stuck in your head again.)

For my fellow Eorzean Simmers, here are the Raktika - I mean, ahem... "Racked Teak-a Greatshelves"(I wrote this pretty soon after finishing Shadowbringers, can you blame me? FFXIV has forever taken over my brain 🤭) pic.twitter.com/AA4DZCzeqMJune 15, 2022 See more

Fans on Reddit (opens in new tab) quickly noticed the reference, and as PCGamesN (opens in new tab) notes, the dev responsible for those descriptions took credit and provided some insight on Twitter. As SimGuruNova explains, "I wrote this pretty soon after finishing Shadowbringers, can you blame me? FFXIV has forever taken over my brain."

SimGuruNova also points to the Seventh Confectioner's Calamity Firewood Rack as a "more subtle" reference - but really, I'm not sure if the Seventh Umbral Calamity callback is at all subdued.

Maybe the best part of all this is seeing the official Sims account tweet (opens in new tab) out "LA - HEE!" in reference to the greatest musical performance in video game history.

Final Fantasy 14 players have already been having an exciting few weeks, with the announcement of the patch 6.2 Live Letter and a little too much time in horny jail after playing dress-up with Ameliance. Now they don't even need to be logging into the MMO to get their FF14 fix.

