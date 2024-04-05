Sims 4 fan loses sex speedrun record they've held for nearly a year, only to reclaim it 2 days later by one-tenth of a second: "Summoning Salt, my DMs are open"

There's dramatic action in the world of Sims 4 sex speedrunning this week, as a longtime record-holder just retook the crown by a tenth of a second.

The WooHoo speedrun category for The Sims 4 requires you to create a Sim and successfully make them commit WooHoo - the life sim's euphemism for sex - with another Sim. It's apparently possible to do this in well under a minute, and as of April 4, 2023, the time of 0:23:767 set by a runner called ArvidTheMusic stood as the fastest ticket to the bone zone ever booked.

That is until another runner called chiblee took the time down to 0:23:483 on March 25, 2024 - nearly a full year after the previous record was set. Arvid then responded by bringing it down to 0:23:383 just two days later. You can watch the full run - short as it is - over on Twitch. Basically, it seems you just meet a Sim, make a friendly introduction, hold hands a few times, have a kiss, and then invite your partner to do the horizontal tango. And here I thought dating in 2024 was supposed to be a challenge.

"Summoning Salt, my DMs are open whenever you'd like to discuss possibly the most competitive speedrunning category on the scene right now," Arvid jokes on Reddit, referring to the popular YouTuber who creates extensive breakdowns of the history of various speedrunning scenes.

Arvid's also a musician - check out that SoundCloud - and that's caused some extra celebration on Twitter: "How many musicians on the planet can say they hold the world record for the fastest woohoo in The Sims 4? There's only one. ONLY ONE. IT'S ME. BOB DYLAN NEVER DID THIS SHIT. NEIL YOUNG NEVER OPENED LIVESPLIT IN HIS DAMN LIFE."

