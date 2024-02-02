Sims 4 competitor Life by You delayed again, this time by three months

Ambitious life simulator Life by You has been delayed once again, this time by three months.

The game, which is shaping up to be a serious competitor for The Sims 4, was scheduled to be released next month on March 5, but in a statement hot off the press, Paradox Tectonic has confirmed that we'll have to wait a little longer to embark on our new virtual lives.

The new release date for the Early Access version of Life by You is June 4, 2024, with the developer using the additional months to ensure the game meets its and fans' expectations right from the off. This slightly extended development period will allow time to "refine" the visuals, particularly the character models, as well as implement changes and adjustments that will "further improve gameplay."

Going forward, you won't be able to pre-order the life sim on either Steam or Epic Games Store, and the previous pre-order bonuses - the Life Begins Pack and the Nightlife Vibes Pack - will now be available throughout the Early Access period to anyone who purchases the game. Additional information, including details on refunds for those who pre-ordered, can be found on the game's official website.

This is the second time Life by You has been delayed, and while it's undoubtedly disappointing for fans, it's commendable that Paradox is taking the time to get things exactly how it wants rather than rushing the game out the door. "We love making this game," studio general manager Rod Humble said in a video update discussing the game's initial delay back in July 2023. "We love this community, and we're very, very grateful that we are in the position to take extra time to polish and provide a smoother experience for you."

