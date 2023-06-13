Silver Surfer and Genis-Vell team up for Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy

Ron Marz and Ron Lim recently returned to the character that launched their careers in the story Silver Surfer: Rebirth - and now the pair are continuing on with the adventures of Norrin Radd in a story that pairs him up with Genis-Vell AKA Legacy, the son of Mar-Vell.

Aptly titled Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy, the five issue flashback limited series will pair Silver Surfer and Genis-Vell on a quest across time and space.

"From the not-so-distant past to the very end of eternity, the duo’s mission spirals into the cosmos, pitting them against the likes of Thanos, Adam Warlock’s Infinity Watch, Galactus, and more," reads Marvel's official description of Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Fans won’t believe the mysterious force pulling the strings behind this sprawling story as the next chapter in this new era of Marvel space mythology begins with a bang!"

Marz and Lim have teamed up for a series of recent cosmic limited series set in the era of their original stories from back in the '90s, including the current Warlock: Rebirth title which takes place during the era of Warlock and the Infinity Watch.

"I can't say no to Silver Surfer, and I can't say no to Ron Lim, so here we go again," Marz states in the announcement.

"Playing in Marvel's cosmic playground with Ron was how my career started, and I think I speak for both of us when I say this is right where we want to be. It just fits," he continues. "This new series gives us a chance to build on the stories we've been telling, and tie them together into a bigger arc with Surfer at the center. We're having a blast, so hopefully readers will too."

Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #1 goes on sale September 6.

