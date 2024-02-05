Silent Hill fans love The Short Message's "beautiful" new monster

Silent Hill fans are full of praise for the big bad stalking the player in The Short Message.

Konami dropped Silent Hill: The Short Message straight after the PlayStation State of Play showcase last week, meaning long-time fans of the horror series immediately had something new to feast on after years in the wilderness. One aspect of the new game that fans seemingly love is the design of the game's new monster, which you can see just below.

Whatever criticisms I may have with The Short Message, it definitely gave me one of my new favorite Silent Hill monster designs. Masahiro Ito never fails to deliver. pic.twitter.com/baNbMeUXDkFebruary 3, 2024

The creature itself is adorned with flowers, and looks somewhat otherworldly, but remains just grounded enough to be scary. We won't spoil what the monster is, or what it means for The Short Message if you haven't played it yet, but the tweet below makes a very valid point that monsters don't necessarily have to be gruesome to be actually scary.

Silent Hill: The Short Message proves you can have a beautiful, aesthetically pleasing "monster" and not have it be gorey + blood covered to make it scary — the design is incredible and honestly its one of my new fave enemies! Masahiro Ito knocked it out the park like always!🩶 pic.twitter.com/YPHnrtYOv5February 4, 2024

Shortly after The Short Message launched last week, Silent Hill series art director Masahiro Ito took to Twitter to reveal he designed the creature for the new game, which is what the tweet above is referencing. However, Ito wasn't the only one to work on the game's monster - Mitsunobu Ochi, who previously worked on Final Fantasy 16 and Death Stranding, also helped design the creature.

She'd be such a cool Legion legendary(Silent Hill: The Short Message) pic.twitter.com/2Grd1ZJdRIFebruary 2, 2024

No matter, The Short Message's monster is still going down an absolute treat with fans. In our very own Silent Hill: The Short Message review, we noted that the monster was one of the more creative and intriguing aspects of the new game, even if the maze sections in which it was present felt a little relentless at times.

