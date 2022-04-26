Sifu is adding more ways to punish players through free updates coming this year

If you somehow came away from Sifu thinking it didn't present enough of a challenge, developer Sloclap has just what you needed: harder difficulty modes.

Sloclap revealed its content roadmap for Sifu for the coming seasons, with a set of three new additions to the game slated for spring: new difficulty options, an "advanced training" mode, and outfit selection.

It's set to begin rolling out as of May 3, with "Student", "Disciple", and "Master" difficulty options making their debut the same day as well as the new training mode. Players who own the standard edition will receive a new outfit, as will those who own the Deluxe version of the game.

Check out our free content update roadmap for #Sifu! At this stage, four major updates are planned - the first one will be available next Tuesday, May 3rd, along with our physical edition!

There's more to come beyond those additions, too. Sloclap is timing an entire cornucopia of content throughout the rest of the year, timed with the seasons. This summer, players can check out advanced scoring, gameplay modifiers, and new outfits. Gameplay modifiers include alterations like taking your pendant away, forcing you to play with a single health point, no guard, and even bullet time.

A replay editor is planned for fall, and the winter update will bring "arenas", though there's no current information on what exactly that will entail. The best part, however, is that all of it will be free. All you have to do is wait, and eventually there'll be plenty of reasons to head back into Sifu, granted you were able to beat it in the first place. It's understandable if not, as it can be pretty dang tough even without modifiers or new difficulty options.

Sifu is available right now on PC in addition to both PS4 and PS5. As for our take? We awarded the game 4.5/5 stars, calling it a "gorgeous, original and intelligent brawler." Be sure to head over to our full Sifu review for a more in-depth look at our thoughts on the matter. You may be inspired to take on some of these more challenging difficulty modes.

