Coincidentally avoiding Elden Ring's DLC release date, promising JRPG Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance is now launching a week early

If you're excited for both the Elden Ring DLC and promising JRPG Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, we have good news - they're no longer releasing side-by-side.

On March 20, Atlus announced that Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance's release date has been brought forward slightly. Previously, the upcoming JRPG was set to launch on June 21, 2024, but we'll now get it on June 14 instead. The exact reasoning for this change hasn't been revealed, but regardless of what it is, it's probably a good idea to give it a little more breathing space before Elden Ring takes up every RPG fan's time.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is set to launch on June 20, 2024, but the FromSoftware title has a bit of a reputation for eclipsing the other games that release alongside it. For instance, back in 2021, Sony released Horizon Forbidden West just one week before Elden Ring and many fans say the Guerrilla sequel didn't get as much attention as it maybe should have due to a lot of people's focus turning to the RPG instead.

Unfortunately for the PlayStation game, history looks to be repeating itself as the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West is expected on March 21, just one day before Dragon's Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Princess Peach: Showtime are all set to release, leaving fans to ask : "Does somebody over at Sony really hate that series?"

If you're not familiar with Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, it's basically the 'definitive' edition of the 2021 title of the same name. This version of the hit JRPG will feature a new expanded storyline which will add new locations, demons, and choices that will determine the fate of all existence. It will also have an improved battle system and visuals and is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and PC.

