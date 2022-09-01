Sherlock Holmes devs use active mortar shells to promote final days of remake Kickstarter

Frogwares, the Ukrainian developer of the Sherlock Holmes series, says its recent crowdfunding success could mean a release of its next project early next year, but it's pushing the last few days of its campaign in an uncomfortably violent manner.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the studio announced a remake of its 2007 title Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened to offer greater "stability and predictability" during and after the conflict. The game was to be financed via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which began in early August and hit its goal within six hours. Currently, Frogwares has made more than $220,000 of its initial $70,000 goal.

In a press release, the studio says that the current state of production and the crowdfunding campaign's success means that "it looks like we should be able to release by as soon as February 202[3]. That's what we as a team are now aiming for at least." The studio says that things are still subject to change, and that "the priority will always need to [be] the safety and ability of our team to work."

With less than two days left until the crowdfunding campaign ends on September 3, Frogwares announced that it had been in contact with a group of the studio's fans currently serving in a Ukrainian artillery division. To raise awareness of the campaign, those soldiers said that three "winners" who shared the Kickstarter link would have their messages etched on a howitzer shell.

A few days till Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Kickstarter ends.KS🔗https://t.co/ogZIQH7sUNTo help out, our friends in the 24th Separate Assault Battalion will write a custom msg of your choice on 152mm howitzer shell. Just ♥️ and 🔁this tweet and we'll pick 3 random winners.🧵 pic.twitter.com/SP91PccYaqSeptember 1, 2022 See more

The soldiers say that they "look forward to sending these special deliveries to our unwanted guests," heavily implying that the modified shells will be used in the conflict against Russian soldiers. While much of the global community has offered its support to Ukraine throughout 2022, with the games industry offering significant financial support thanks to companies like Epic Games, Frogwares' use of that goodwill is unsettling.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.