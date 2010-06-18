Shed Your Tears And Walk Away review

Documentarymaker Jez Lewis’ searing portrait of junkies and alkies killing themselves in the idyllic Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge makes for devastating viewing.



Heading back home for a funeral, Lewis teams up with old classmate Cass, a likeable Shameless-style dosser who’s drinking himself to death in the local park.



He’s not alone: suicides, overdoses and hangings have turned Hebden into “suicide central” and Lewis wonders why (“It’s a drug town with a tourist problem”).



Heartbreaking in its focus on self-destructive desperation, this rough and ready doc offers no clear answers but its impact lingers like a Special Brew hangover.

