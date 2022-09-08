She-Hulk episode 4 shoots down Ghost Rider fan theory

This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk episode 4. Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest installment in the MCU show!

Prior to She-Hulk's release, fans were convinced that Ghost Rider was set to appear in the Marvel show due to a poster, which depicted a blurred man surrounded by flames, that was spotted in a teaser. Writer Jessica Gao later confirmed Johnny Blaze wouldn't be introduced (though some people thought she was deflecting), and now episode 4 has debunked the theory completely.

Turns out the placard was for a magician named Donny Blaze – not Ghost Rider's alter ego Johnny Blaze, like many eagle-eyed viewers had assumed from the clip. In 'Is This Not Real Magic?', it's explained that Donny (Rhys Coiro) was once expelled from Kamar-Taj for abusing the mystic arts, and now uses his powers to "wow" people as part of a lackluster live show.

In the latest featurette for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law there’s a poster that references the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze! #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/AaSE748m2oJuly 27, 2022 See more

Wong (Benedict Wong) is forced to intervene when Donny opens up a portal during one of his sets, sending audience member Madisynn to Nepal by accident, and her drunkenly making a deal with a demon on her passing through dimensions. Later, when a swarm of bat-like creatures crash one of Donny's productions, Wong enlists the help of Jen (Tatiana Maslany), as She-Hulk, to capture them. He then heeds Jen's advice and issues Blaze with a cease-and-desist order.

"One thing I wanted to play with was this idea that his portals are subpar," director Kat Coiro previously explained to RadioTimes.com (opens in new tab). "I didn't want it to be comically goofy, but I wanted those portals to not be as great as Doctor Strange.

"Like, it takes him a little more effort to get them going. And when they get going, they're a little less perfect and circular. There's all kinds of little things like that that we had fun with, in terms of translating these very serious superpowers onto a more comedic canvas."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues next Thursday (September 15) on Disney Plus. To ensure you don't miss an episode, check out our She-Hulk release schedule, or work out where the show fits within the MCU with our Marvel timeline.