She-Hulk proves superheroes really *are* just like us, as Wong's previous work history is revealed

This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk episode 3 – turn back now if you haven't watched the latest installment in the MCU show.

Marvel heroes who front their own movies typically have backstories, but supporting characters throughout the MCU don't tend to get the same treatment. There's just not enough time; we meet them as they are and rarely know what their lives were like before we were introduced. Now though, Wong's pre-Doctor Strange existence is not quite so mysterious thanks to the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the installment, titled 'The People vs. Emil Blonsky', Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is forced to deal with the aftermath of The Abomination's jail break. Turns out, Wong (Benedict Wong) "extracted him from the prison against his own wishes" so that he could fight him as part of his training to become Sorcerer Supreme.

After discovering his involvement, Jen and her paralegal pal Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) try to track him down, and their search leads the latter to Wong's equivalent of a LinkedIn profile. When the camera pans to Nikki's phone screen, it lists his employment history: full-time Sorcerer Supreme based in New York City, librarian in Kamar-Taj, Nepal, and sales associate at Target for nine years before that. Given how seriously he takes his responsibilities as Master of the Mystic Arts, we can only imagine how good he was at replenishing store or serving customers on checkouts.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The shot of the page also reveals that Wong only has one mutual connection with Nikki, and that's Jen's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). But that's not to say the likes of Carol Danvers, Scott Lang (Baskin-Robbins, anyone?), or Clint Barton don't detail what they do outside of Avengers Stuff online.

