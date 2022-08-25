She-Hulk director says she wanted the show's zingy needle drops to reflect Jen's "emotional journey"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have only released two episodes so far, but each one has featured its fair share of needle drops. The Marvel show has been chock full of tracks from female artists – from Celeste's 'Stop This Flame' to Eve's 'Who's That Girl?' – and according to director Kat Coiro, the songs were chosen specifically to reflect the "emotional journey" of titular hero Jennifer Walters.

"It is such a process of finding what works. We were inspired by the cast. Tatiana [Maslany, who plays Jen] would say, 'Oh my god, I'm so inspired by this song,' and we'd put it in," the Marry Me filmmaker tells Total Film. "We worked with this amazing composer, Amie Doherty, who has definitely built upon the needle drops to create its original score.

"The most important thing was that it felt fresh and modern. This is a show about a woman right now, in the current world, dealing with dating and social media, and what it means to have a career and a family. You know, trying to balance it all, and we wanted the music to reflect that and support the emotional journeys of the characters."

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

In a previous interview with Variety (opens in new tab), Maslany talked about how late trans musician Sophie, who passed away last year following a climbing accident in Greece, inspired her performance as She-Hulk. "Musically, Sophie just lives in this place that I always want to live in, but there's a poppiness and femininity combined with these clashing industrial sounds," the actor explained. "Her music video 'Faceshopping' was all about skin, commodification of body and being separated into different parts, and that all felt thematically and spiritually connected."

Also starring Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows 30-something lawyer Jennifer, as she juggles work and her increasingly disappointing love life. Both, it turns out, are complicated by the fact that she sometimes turns into a 6-foot-7, green superhero.

The first two episodes are streaming on Disney Plus now. Episode 3 is set to air next Thursday (September 1). While we wait, why not check out our guide to every upcoming Marvel movie and show heading our the Multiverse Saga continues.