Marvel reveals Emil Blonsky's She-Hulk haikus – and they're weirdly emotional

She-Hulk episode 2 re-introduced us to Tim Roth's Abomination, AKA Emil Blonsky. The former villain is in jail and Jennifer Walters is set to take him on as a client, but Blonksy has undergone a major change during his time in prison. He's not only made amends with Bruce Banner, but he's also been penning some haikus in his spare time – and, thanks to Marvel, you can read them.

The official She-Hulk Twitter (opens in new tab) has shared a selection of haikus, and they reveal Blonsky's quest for redemption. The first poem (opens in new tab) unveiled is actually the haiku the one time villain started reciting in episode 2: "My tiny ears hear / the storm and stirrings of time / Pain caused and carried"

The next one (opens in new tab) shows Blonsky removing himself from his villainous persona. "To the world I am / an abomination but / to me I'm Emil." That's followed up with a poem (opens in new tab) on a similar theme: "Abomination / Or rehabilitation / Who are we to judge?"

Another haiku (opens in new tab) makes reference to Blonsky's new friends, who he calls soulmates – who may or may not form the MCU's newest team, the Thunderbolts. "It's lonely in here / though I don't see it that way / I have my soulmates"

The next poem (opens in new tab) shows Blonsky keeping positive. "Glass walls surround me / Prisoner is what I am / Yet inside I'm free" The tweet thread then ends with another haiku (opens in new tab) on inner peace: "If inside you feel / a rage uncontrollable / just breathe. Namaste"

Blonksy's beautiful words might be slightly undermined by the fact that he's been out fighting with Wong, as revealed in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – and exposed to the public at the end of She-Hulk episode 2. How that plays out remains to be seen, but it looks like Jen has her work cut out for her in Blonsky's parole hearing.

Check out our She-Hulk release schedule to find out when the next episode arrives on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) in your time zone. In the meantime, see our roundup of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else coming soon from the MCU.