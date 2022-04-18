SFX's Stranger Things covers revealed!

You have a choice of three collectable covers when you buy the new issue of SFX

The Stranger Things covers and free gifts from SFX issue 352.
(Image credit: Future)

SFX issue 352 goes on sale on Wednesday 20 April, and with season four looming on the horizon it has a Stranger Things focus.

There are three collectable covers to choose from:
Cover one: Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).
Cover two: Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson).
Cover three: Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

The three Stranger Things covers for SFX issue 352.

(Image credit: Future)



The issue also comes bagged with some exclusive Stranger Things goodies:
Firstly: a double-sided A1 poster. On one side is a cast shot. The reverse is divided in two, and features a map of Hawkins and some The Hellfire Club art.  
Secondly: a sheet of 13 stickers, featuring all-new logos and artwork from the show.
None of these items are available anywhere else.

The poster and stickers from SFX issue 352.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the mag, you'll find a 14-page feature looking at what's in store for season four. The spine of that is a discussion with showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer. There are also contributions from the production designer, set decorator, prop master and 11 of the cast.

The issue is available to pre-order online now. In the UK, the price (including P&P) is the same as you'd pay in a shop.
Alternatively, you can use this online tool to look for your nearest stockist (NB: UK only).

The issue also includes features on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, Obi-Wan Kenobi, new Norwegian film The Innocents, a new version of Firestarter, the concept art for The Batman, the 1954 BBC version of Nineteen Eighty-Four, and Short Circuit.

Ian Berriman

Ian Berriman is the Deputy Editor of SFX Magazine. Over the years, he's written for GamesRadar, Total Film, and Electronic Sound. He also runs the Twitter Account @TOTPFacts.