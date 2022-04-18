SFX's Stranger Things covers revealed!

SFX issue 352 goes on sale on Wednesday 20 April, and with season four looming on the horizon it has a Stranger Things focus.



There are three collectable covers to choose from:

Cover one: Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Cover two: Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson).

Cover three: Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

(Image credit: Future)





The issue also comes bagged with some exclusive Stranger Things goodies:

Firstly: a double-sided A1 poster. On one side is a cast shot. The reverse is divided in two, and features a map of Hawkins and some The Hellfire Club art.

Secondly: a sheet of 13 stickers, featuring all-new logos and artwork from the show.

None of these items are available anywhere else.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the mag, you'll find a 14-page feature looking at what's in store for season four. The spine of that is a discussion with showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer. There are also contributions from the production designer, set decorator, prop master and 11 of the cast.



The issue is available to pre-order online now. In the UK, the price (including P&P) is the same as you'd pay in a shop.

Alternatively, you can use this online tool to look for your nearest stockist (NB: UK only).



The issue also includes features on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, Obi-Wan Kenobi, new Norwegian film The Innocents, a new version of Firestarter, the concept art for The Batman, the 1954 BBC version of Nineteen Eighty-Four, and Short Circuit.

