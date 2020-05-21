Serious Sam 4 release date set for August on PC and Stadia

Croteam and Devolver Digital revealed the Serious Sam 4 release date this week: it's coming to PC (Steam) and Google Stadia this August.

"Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization," Croteam says of the prequel. "The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defence Force led by Sam 'Serious' Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos."

We're still waiting on an exact day - which is likely still subject to change given the state of the world and all - but at least we've got a new trailer to watch while we wait. The release date trailer is similar to the other Serious Sam 4 showcases we've seen in that it shows roughly a zillion dudes on-screen at once, which is a central selling point for the new installment.

Serious Sam 4 not only has new enemies, it has a ton of enemies. Thanks to the game's Legion System, it can send thousands of enemies your way at once, or even tens of thousands, with the upper limit approaching a full 100,000. Rather than complex environments, Croteam has shown off simple environments that become treacherous battlefields through the sheer quantity of projectiles and baddies coming your way, which is about as Serious Sam as it gets.

The good news is that you won't have to face those hordes alone. Serious Sam 4 will support four-player online co-op for both main missions and side quests, though there's no cross-play between PC and Stadia (which is no big surprise).