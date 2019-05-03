The best Sekiro mods: easy mode, weapon reskins, new costumes and more

Sekiro mods can make huge changes to the game on PC, including that [whisper it] Sekiro easy mode. FromSoft fans have created some amazing, utterly bizarre, and damn right weird mod content that alters everything looks to the overall experience. While FromSoft has yet to make an official statement on whether Sekiro will receive any forms of DLC expansions, we do at least have plenty of fan creations to keep the game fresh while we wait for further news. If you’ve completed the game and still want to scratch that Sekiro itch, then these 10 mods will keep you playing long after the game’s credit sequence.

Sekiro mod engine

You’ll need to download the Sekiro mod engine before you can start experimenting with the various player-made mods listed below. This handy engine allows you to modify Sekiro’s weapons, armours, textures, and more without extracting the game archives or patching the various files. To make things even better, katalash’s mod engine skips Sekiro’s logos when starting the game, allowing you to get into the action much faster. Simply follow the download instructions outlined in the link above to get modding your game in no time.

Sekiro Easy mode (FPS unlock and more)

While this handy talks about the ability to unlock the game’s 60 fps cap, add custom resolutions (21:9 support), change the FOV, use borderless window mode, display hidden death/kill counters, and more, the real draw is its difficulty modifers. With this installed you can "prevent dragonrot from increasing, disable death penalties like losing Sen or experience, increase spirit emblem capacity" and, the big one "global game speed and player speed modifier". If Isshin, the Sword Saint is proving troublesome or you want to simply rush through the game to see all the endings, then the mod’s global speed modifier will allow you to slow the game down (while you move normally) to breeze your way through the depths of Ashina without breaking so much as a sweat. The beauty of this mod is its overall simplicity as it doesn’t require any tinkering with the game’s files in order for it to work – in fact, all you need to do is boot up the mod and run it in the background as you’re playing.

Costume pack mod

This costume pack mod replaces Sekiro’s grizzled in-game model with a range of characters including Lady Emma, Genichiro, Isshin, O'Rin of the Water, a monkey, an oversized Lizard, and the ever loveable man with a basket on his head. If you find yourself growing tired of The Wolf’s scruffy look and wish to mix things up, then this costume pack mod will give you all the disguises a master shinobi could ever need. After all, beating Isshin, the Sword Saint as a monkey certainly makes for a rather cathartic experience.

Change Sekiro’s outfit

Eyedeability’s Murasakino Oni mod transforms Sekiro’s well-worn rags into fine garments worthy of a loyal wolf. This eye-catching skin is based around the colour purple and includes a recolour of the White Wolf mod and a purple version of Moonlight Kusabimaru to match. This highly-detailed detailed mod not only stands out amongst the harsh landscapes of Sekiro’s brutal world, but it also looks great when combined with the game’s Divine Confetti. Cutting down foes in a flurry of purple flame and bloodied blows adds another layer of beauty to Sekiro’s combat.

Minimal HUD

This mod allows you to customise the game’s HUD to your liking, allowing you to pick and choose which metres and indicators show up onscreen. For example, removing all enemy icons will stop you from being able to gauge whether or not a nearby unit has seen you or whether certain NPCs are hostile. The games various vignette effects can also be removed and allow for a lot more immersion when hidden, crouched, or wall hugging. Dziggy’s minimalist HUD mod may not be for everyone, but those that wish to ramp up the difficulty on consecutive playthroughs will definitely want to give it a go.

Katana Merchant mod

One of the main criticisms of Sekiro was the lack of customisation options and many players missed being able to kit The Wolf out with his very own arsenal. However, the Katana Merchant mod aims to solve this problem by offering a selection of katanas that you can obtain. This mod doesn’t change the stats or the moveset of any of Sekiro’s faithful swords, but it does give the sneaky shinobi’s deadly arsenal and a new and improved look.

Cosmetic elemental weapon buffs

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t feel a little left out when we discovered that both Genichiro and Isshin could imbue their swords with thunder to deliver even more shocking blows. However, ChoongJing has created a mod that allows The Wolf to coat his sword in fire, lightning, blood, poison, air, dark energy, and even the beautiful Divine Confetti effect. Simply consume certain items to cosmetically buff your katana for up to three minutes and let the sparks fly. While this mod may not amp up your damage, it does add an extra layer of cool to every fight and boss encounter.

Dark Souls 3 weapon replacement

If you like the idea of crushing your foes with Smough’s Hammer or slicing and dicing your way through Ashina Castle with the Frayed Blade, then you might want to consider downloading this Dark Souls 3 weapon replacement mod. All of the weapons in this mod have been painstakingly implemented into Sekiro, so you don’t have to worry about them looking out of place in their Sengoku surroundings. This weapon replacement mod doesn't change Sekiro's moves nor does it offer any real advantages, but it does scratch that Dark Souls itch.

Simple realistic reshade

From the snow-capped cliffs of the Sunken Valley to the celestial grounds surrounding Fountainhead Palace, Sekiro offers a wide range of landscapes that players can explore for hidden items and bosses. FromSoft’s latest instalment is certainly not lacking in beauty and while Sekiro offers plenty of scenic views, there are a bunch of mods that aim to improve the game’s visuals. Chris Rubino’s simple reshade mod makes the game’s colours really pop without tanking performance and oversaturating the game’s original colour scheme. Various lighting and colour improvements have been made throughout the entire game, so give this reshade mod a go if you want to see the difference for yourself.

Native PS4 Buttons