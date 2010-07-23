Sega brings classic games Alex Kidd, Columns, and more to the PC

The highlights from thelaundry list of newly announced titles:

Fatal Labyrinth

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Eternal Champions

Ecco Jr

Ristar

Super Thunder Blade

Galaxy Force II

%26ldquo;We%26rsquo;re happy to be bringing back more of these great memories our fans are asking for,%26rdquo; said Sega%26rsquo;s VP of digital distribution Haruki Satomi in a statement. For the most part, these are pretty much Genesis poster children, but we have to wonder who out there actually has %26ldquo;great memories%26rdquo; of playing Columns.





Above: If you had one of these in the early 1990s, you know what it gave you: instant friends!

Above: According to Sega, some of the Genesis%26rsquo;s biggest fans apparently had great memories playing color-matching puzzle games. Go figure

In addition to having a digital distribution stream, Sega also offers its own casual online gaming service, whichincludesa very cool Genesis USB controller. Sega has vintage console games available for download across numerous platforms including the iPhone, iPad, Xbox 360, PC, and Wii. Clearly it will not be happy until everyone has access to Sonic no matter what electronic device they own.

The new slate of downloadable games are available on Steam, GamersGate, and other digital distribution sites, at a price of $1.99 each.

July 22, 2010