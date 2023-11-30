Sebastian Stan is taking on another biopic – and this time he's playing Donald Trump

Sebastian Stan is no stranger to biopics – but his next one is a little different. The Marvel star is set to play a younger version of Donald Trump in new movie The Student.

According to the movie's official logline, "The Student is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers."

Succession's Jeremy Strong will play Trump's mentor Roy Cohn while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Maria Bakalova will play Trump's ex-wife Ivana, who he was married to between 1977 and 1990. Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, who helmed 2022's Holy Spider and two episodes of The Last of Us, is in the director's chair.

Stan has played a few real-life figures in recent years, including Mötley Crüe drummer and Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Tommy Lee in Hulu series Pam & Tommy, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev in GameStop movie Dumb Money, and Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya.

He's perhaps best known for his role in the MCU as Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier, which he's set to reprise in Thunderbolts. The movie, which centers around the titular group of antiheroes, will also star Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Steven Yeun, Harrison Ford, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Phew.

