Sea of Thieves is getting "significant changes" leading into a big 2021, Rare says

Rare is planning for "significant changes" to Sea of Thieves in the lead-up to 2021, which is being billed as the game's "biggest year yet."

Without giving specifics, Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe Neate confirmed that plans for the game's future are already well underway. "We're hard at work behind the scenes on some significant changes that will lead us into 2021, with plans in motion for how we continue supporting the game and some major news still to come. Sea of Thieves isn't slowing down any time soon," Neate wrote in a new dev update.

Neate also took to Twitter to hype up the new content coming to Sea of Thieves next year, teasing "Lots to come in 2021. Will definitely be the biggest year yet." Expect to hear more about the December update and Rare's 2021 plans in a "special edition" of Sea of Thieves news coming in the next few weeks.

It's been a long year. Incredibly proud to be a part of the team at Rare and to witness how everyone has worked together to keep Sea of Thieves evolving. Lots to come in 2021. Will definitely be the biggest year yet. #seaofteaseMight even add the Shrouded Ghost https://t.co/7ZJarAofzgNovember 17, 2020

Rare is also tempering down expectations for the November update, which will be focused on bug fixes and "improving the core" experience. According to Neate, the big plans for 2021 have forced the developers to shift their focus from end-of-year updates and toward laying the foundation for the long game.

That said, events like the Fate of the Damned weekly challenges will continue until December 9. The Devil's Roar region has also been added to the list of possible Treasure Vault locations from September's Vault of the Ancients update. You'll also want to tune in over Thanksgiving for the next Gold & Glory Weekend, which doles out double gold and reputation for treasure.

