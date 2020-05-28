Sea of Thieves is adding daily bounties and checkpoints to Tall Tales

Sea of Thieves is adding a huge convenience to its story-driven Tall Tales missions: checkpoints. In the new monthly update titled Lost Treasures, Sea of Thieves also adds new daily and weekly missions and time-limited bonus reward periods.

Being able to save your progress during Tall Tales is a game-changer. As a pirate with a real-life job playing with another working person with pesky Earthly responsibilities, taking on Tall Tales missions can be a roll-of-the-dice. Without knowing exactly how long it'll take to complete them, we're all too often forced to turn our Sloop into shore in the middle and lose all the progress we made. Now, pre-defined checkpoints will offer a safe exit when needed. Better yet, the new Sea of Thieves updates adds tooltips to the on-board map to make Tall Tales missions less confusing.

Daily Bounties are new, compact missions that change every day and offer gold and Doubloons as rewards for completion. Rare says one day you'll only need to share a drink with another crew, and the next you'll be tasked with blowing up a gaggle of skellies.

Every Friday starting this week, you'll get increased rewards from Stronghold items found in forts. Rare is calling these new, "entirely-original titled events" Fort Nights. And every day between 10am-11am and 6pm-7pm PT (6pm-7pm and 2am-3am BST), trading in loot on Outposts earns you extra gold.

That's not all. New and returning time-limited events are giving you new rewards to earn from turning in treasure. The return of Hunter's Haul today gives you ancient coins in exhange for Ruby Splashtails, and you can spend your loot on the new fish-themed fishing pole. There's also a ship set and outfit inspired by the "annoyingly-abundant" fish. And kicking off Thursday, May 28, Reaper's Rewards nets you new treasure, including new emotes, when you trade in Reaper's Chests and Bounties to Reaper's Bones. Finally, June 10 will introduce a new Blighted Ship set inspired by State of Decay, available to pirates who complete the associated Blighted Bonus event.

Believe it or not, that's far from everything the new update adds - check the latest Sea of Thieves patch notes for a full run-down.

Sea of Thieves can be a lot take in for new players, to say the least, so do check out our essential Sea of Thieves tips before you set sail.