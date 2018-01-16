Scribblenauts Showdown challenges you to have words with your friends in March

Though not explicitly designed as a party game, Scribblenauts was always best enjoyed in a room full of slap-happy friends shouting out word salad for you to gleefully summon. Scribblenauts Showdown, the first new game in the series since that weird DC Comics crossover Scribblenauts Unmasked game, will make the party official with support for up to four players and a selection of multiplayer-focused modes. You can pick it up on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One starting on March 6.

Before you get too worried: yes, there is still a Sandbox mode. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment says one or two players can summon various concrete and abstract concepts to solve puzzles across eight worlds. Sounds like it'll play pretty much the same as you remember it, just with the option for a second player. Oh, and you can customize your own character now, which is fun!

The two new modes are called Showdown and Versus. Showdown is the proper Party Mode, with support for up to four players making their way across a game board by competing in minigame challenges. Versus Mode shuffles through a selection of more than 25 minigames to give one or two competitors verbose new challenges.

Sounds like a good time, though I am saddened that original series developer 5th Cell isn't involved with the project. 5th Cell has been pretty quiet since Scribblenauts: Fighting Words was canceled back in 2016, prompting substantial layoffs. Its website teases a new mobile project on the way for "early 2018" so at least it still has something going on.