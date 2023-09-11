Scream creator Kevin Williamson really wants Neve Campbell to return in next sequel: "Pay her the money"

Scream writer Kevin Williamson has come out in support of Neve Campbell following her exit from the franchise – and said how keen he is for her to reprise the role of Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh installment.

Back in June 2022, it was announced that Campbell would not be appearing in Scream 6 following a pay dispute. "There were plans for Sidney, and they are no longer, unfortunately," the actor said at the time. "I'm sure they'll make a good movie. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"I know exactly where she's coming from, I know her well," Williamson, who penned the scripts for Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4, more recently told the Happy Horror Time podcast. "I love and adore her and that's what she did. It's right for her. I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money. That's what I would do, I would give her the money.

"I'm sure there's a number they can agree on that will make them both happy, so hopefully one day they will figure that all out," he concluded.

While Campbell didn't star, Scream 6 brought back Jenna Ortega's Tara, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy, Mason Gooding's Chad, and Melissa Barrera's Sam from its predecessor. Swapping Woodsboro for New York City, it sees the Ghostface survivors try to start afresh in the Big Apple. But paranoid Sam's worst fears are realized when another mysterious masked killer pops up to terrorize them on the year-anniversary of the previous attack.

In August 2023, it was announced that Freaky's Christopher Landon would direct Scream 7, while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmakers behind the previous two chapters, concentrate on their take on a Universal Classic Monsters tale.

While we wait for more news on the sequel, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time or our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.