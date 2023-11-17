Scott Pilgrim Takes Off episode 8 post-credits scene: Does it set up season 2?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off gives the beloved story the anime treatment in a fun, multiverse-bending eight-part series. Reuniting all of the voice cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 film adaptation, the Netflix show is created by comic book creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, and picks up in a very familiar place with Scott Pilgrim. Indeed, we begin with the bass guitarist for Sex Bob-Omb meeting the woman of his dreams, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and finding out about her league of evil exes.

Then, well, things get a little bit weird as the series reunites all of its major cast for a meta reboot. But as we reach the end of the eight episodes, you might be wondering, just what the future holds for the show. This is especially the case because of an intriguing episode 8 post-credits scene. So, if you’re wondering what that means, look no further as we’ve broken it down for you below – as well as taking a deep dive into what it tells us about the future.

Beware though, we're getting into spoiler territory with this explainer, so make sure you've seen all of the episodes before going any further!

Is there a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off post-credits scene?

Yes, but only in the final episode. At the end of episode eight, 'The World vs. Scott Pilgrim', after the first main credits, there is a brief teaser.

This features the red room that the League of Ramona's Evil Exes used back in episode one. Featuring hundreds of screens showing Scott's life, this is how Gideon kept track of every new suitor for Ramona. This time, they're looking at Scott's happy ending with Ramona.

"Time for the real game to begin," says one as they look on at the screens. "The Goose is loose. Honk-honk, fuckers," adds another female voice. Now, while we don't see their faces, the former sounds like Jason Schwartzman's Gideon / Gordon and the latter definitely sounds like Aubrey Plaza's Julie, who we know is no fan of Scott's.

All this has us pretty convinced that this story may be far from over...

Will there be a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2?

So far, Netflix has only confirmed one season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. But that doesn't mean a second season is out of the question.

In fact, speaking to SFX magazine, co-showrunner BenDavid Grabinski said they "have not thought about anything past" season 1 yet. "This season is a story that has an end," he explained. "But I love this world, the cast and the characters. If Bryan and I sat down one day and started brainstorming and thinking of other stories to tell, and the cast wanted to do it, then great, but I put 10,000% of my brain into this season and I think it has a great ending."

