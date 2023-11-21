All of the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off episode titles are Easter eggs, and one fan spotted them all

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is packed full of references to pop culture as it takes a very meta approach to Scott’s story. This time around, it follows the Toronto bassist as he meets the woman of his dreams Ramona Flowers before things go a bit off-book.

While there’s a lot to unpack with all of the twists and turns in the new Netflix anime, you might not have noticed a cool detail about every title screen. Well luckily, one Redditor has rounded up every direct reference to a game or movie in the episode titles, and popped them all together in one handy post.

You can take a look at the full gallery of comparisons below to see if you spotted any of them. Some of our favorites include the niche nod to EA’s Skate or Die! in episode 4, the Fast and Furious sequel reference, and Street Fighter 2 getting a callout.

These aren’t the only nods woven into the new Netflix anime either as there are a whole load of Sonic the Hedgehog references too as well as plenty of cameos. Some viewers have even suggested that theshow’s big episode one twist is very reminiscent of Metal Gear Solid 2.

