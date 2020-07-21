Watch the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World table read (featuring Chris Evans’ dog)

10 years. Seven exes. One table read. The cast and creators of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World have reunited for a table read to mark the movie's recent anniversary. Come for Michael Cera’s face fuzz, stay for Chris Evans cuddling his gigantic dog.

Coming in at a smidgen under 90 minutes, the Scott Pilgrim table read does, in fact, go the whole way and features the majority of the cast returning for the script readthrough, Bob-Ombs and all. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh – in costume – and Ellen Wong all star. It’s all available to watch now in its entirety on EW and is in support of the charity Water for People.

While Brie Larson couldn’t make the table read (she may or may not have been playing Animal Crossing), Anna Kendrick filled in for her role as Envy Adams. We even got a musical interlude with a recording of Envy’s “Black Sheep”, Chris Evans’ pooch (6:45 is the timestamp, in case you were wondering, which you definitely were), and Michael Cera playing the guitar.

Thankfully, the table read is not the last we’ll see of Scott Pilgrim. All being well, the movie is getting a 10th-anniversary re-release later this year, while director Edgar Wright recently revealed that there are plans in place for an animated Scott Pilgrim project, though a live-action sequel is still unlikely.

