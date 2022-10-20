Netflix users are "fuming" over one small change in The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil has earned a mixed bag of reviews, but there's one detail in particular that's bothering fans. Directed by Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig, the movie is based on the teen fantasy book of the same name by Soman Chainani, and one small thing has been changed for the film – Tedros, a blonde character in the books, is played by Jamie Flatters, a dark-haired actor, in the movie.

"Who cast Tedros and who approved? Where is my blonde prince?" tweeted (opens in new tab) one fan, with another echoing (opens in new tab): "CAN’T BELIEVE TEDROS IS NOT BLONDE THOUGH.".

"Fuming. They made Tedros have black hair and not BLONDE!!!! WHYYYYY," said (opens in new tab) another fan, while one viewer tweeted (opens in new tab): "FOREVER angered that Tedros' hair is NOT BLONDE in the School for Good and Evil movie."

The School for Good and Evil follows two friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) who find themselves chosen to attend the titular school. Split into two, one half educates the next generation of fairytale villains, while the other coaches a new cohort of heroes. The friends are split up and left to the mercy of the school's no-nonsense faculty, played by Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

"I never set out to make this a kids' movie, I really wanted it to be for everybody and so by doing that, it made me not try to pander to a younger audience or to pull our punches," Feig told Inside Total Film (opens in new tab). "Netflix was very clear when I came on, because I'd said, 'Look, I don't want to do a kids' movie, I don't want this to be just light' and they were very much, 'No, we want to make this an anti-Disney movie, it can still be dark.'