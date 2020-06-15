Save up to $100 in this Razer sale on essential mice and keyboards

Look out, it's a Razer sale! Amazon is offering hefty price cuts on top-tier gaming keyboards and mice. You'll need to move fast if you want to take advantage of it, though. The deals end June 17.

As to what's available in this Razer sale, you can pick up a mouse and keyboard combo for up to $100 less. First up, the Razer BlackWidow keyboard (with clicky, tactile Green mechanical switches) and a Razer Viper mouse bundle has dropped by 30% to $139.99. Meanwhile, the tenkeyless Razer Huntsman TE with a Razer Viper is now available for $149.99 on Amazon. Because both items separately would set you back $210, that's a 29% saving.

Want something a little more advanced? The Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard with a wireless Viper Ultimate mouse can be picked up for $249.99 - a saving of $100.

No matter which one you pick up, the Viper is a great addition. As we mentioned in our Razer Viper review, it's lightning-fast and very accurate - perfect for first-person shooters, in other words.

Razer BlackWidow keyboard + Razer Viper mouse | $200 $139.99 on Amazon

The new version of BlackWidow listed here is Razer's budget entry, but it's still an excellent piece of kit. The Green mechanical switches result in a satisfyingly 'clicky' sound, while the Viper is an excellent ambidextrous mouse with a flair for first-person shooters due to its speed.View Deal

Razer Huntsman TE keyboard + Razer Viper mouse | $210 $149.99 on Amazon

The Huntsman and Viper are both excellent companions to your gaming PC, so being able to pick up both for 29% less is a steal. Because the Huntsman is tenkeyless, it'll fit onto almost any desk. What's more, the Viper is ambidextrous and superb for first-person shooters.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard + Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $350 $249.99 on Amazon

If you want the ultimate Razer deal for your gaming PC, you couldn't do much better than this. Amazon's offer gets you the fantastic - and very premium - Huntsman Elite keyboard along with the wireless version of the Razer Viper. You get a charging dock to go with the latter, too. Great value.View Deal

Because you're getting strong contenders for best gaming keyboard and the best gaming mouse with this Razer sale, it's definitely worthy of some attention. Again, make sure you pick up anything you want before the deals end on June 17.

