You committed the crime, and now you have to serve the time – which unfortunately for you involves incarceration at the toughest prison in the universe! The latest trailer for Space Prison shown during the Future Games Show highlights the grim reality you're now facing, where it's kill or be killed as you try to survive your sentence while plotting your escape.

This initially plays out through RPG elements, as you explore a procedurally generated penitentiary outside your cell while scavenging for resources to craft into weapons and tools, as well as upgrading your cell with useful items. By earning the respect of fellow inmates you can get them to assist you by providing intel or even fighting by your side, but be wary as they're always just one misstep away from stabbing you in the back.

When you run into trouble, the game switches to turn-based combat so you can battle your foes. You'll need sound tactics to survive these encounters, and can improve your odds by crafting improvised weapons, recruiting party members to battle alongside you, and even training the prison rats to scrap at your side.

There is no easy way to escape here, and as you'll see from the trailer even death is not an excuse for a shorter sentence – should you expire in Space Prison, your mind will simply be transferred into a fresh body so you can continue serving your time. The only way out is to rise through the ranks to the top of a gang, so you can then take the fight to the prison system itself.

If you want to try your hand at survival in this interplanetary penal colony, then Space Prison launches in Early Access on April 10 and you can wishlist it on Steam now, or visit the official Discord for more information.

